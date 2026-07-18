Pakistan has reduced the profit rates on multiple National Savings schemes, affecting returns for investors, pensioners, martyrs' families and regular income certificate holders.

The Finance Division has issued an official notification confirming the revised rates, which have come into effect from today.

According to the notification, the annual profit rate on Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts has been reduced to 12.96%.

The same annual profit rate of 12.96% will now apply to Behbood Savings Certificates and Pensioners Benefit Accounts, reducing returns for investors in these welfare-focused schemes.

Under the revised rates, a monthly investment of Rs100,000 in these accounts will now generate a profit of Rs1,080.

Short-term savings certificates offer lower returns

The Finance Division has also reduced the profit rates on short-term savings certificates.

Under the new rates:

A three-month short-term certificate will earn Rs2,780 profit on an investment of Rs100,000.

A six-month certificate will generate Rs5,570 profit per Rs100,000.

A one-year certificate will provide Rs11,170 profit on every Rs100,000 invested.

The revised rates have been implemented from today, according to the official notification.

Regular Income Certificates affected

The annual profit rate on Regular Income Certificates has also been reduced to 11.52%.

As a result, investors will now receive a monthly profit of Rs960 on every Rs100,000 invested under the scheme.

Some schemes remain unchanged

While several investment products have seen reduced returns, the Finance Division has maintained the existing profit rates on the Savings Account and Sarva Islamic Term Account.

However, the notification also confirmed that the profit rate on the Defence Savings Certificate has been reduced, although the revised percentage was not specified in the announcement.

The latest revision comes as the government continues to adjust returns on National Savings instruments in line with prevailing economic and monetary conditions.