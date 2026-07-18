Pakistan has extended the ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace until August 24, 2026.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) issued a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) confirming the extension. The ban applies to Indian-registered aircraft, aircraft operated, owned or leased by Indian airlines or operators, and military aircraft.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan banned Indian airlines from its airspace in April last year following military tensions between the two neighboring countries.

Earlier, in March, Reuters reported that because of the ban, flights from India to Europe or the United States must already take longer alternative routes. Now, the Iran conflict has further restricted airspace in the region, leaving airlines with very limited routing options.

Analysts had warn that the situation could significantly affect airline profitability.

According to estimates from HSBC, seven days of flight cancellations in affected regions could reduce airlines’ annual profit-before-tax by about 1.2%.

The bank said ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East would likely place a “significant burden” on Indian carriers.





