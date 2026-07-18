Lionel Messi has commented on his viral 2007 photograph with Spain's Lamine Yamal, describing it as "something extraordinary".

Messi said the photograph was taken when Yamal was a child and showed how unpredictable life can be. He said it was remarkable that they would now face each other in a World Cup final.

Messi said there was no doubt that Yamal was among the world's best footballers at present.

He added that he wished Yamal every success.

Messi also said Yamal's success would be a success for Barcelona as well.