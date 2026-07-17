Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz has been handed a three-month ban after admitting to breaching the ICC Anti-Doping Code.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said the all-rounder tested positive for a prohibited substance following a T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands.

The ICC confirmed that Mohammad Nawaz admitted to violating the ICC Anti-Doping Code after returning a positive doping test.

The sample was collected following Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands on February 7, 2026, and later tested positive for carboxy-THC, a prohibited substance under anti-doping regulations.

ICC imposes three-month ban

The ICC imposed a three-month suspension on the Pakistan spinner for the anti-doping violation.

However, the governing body said the ban could be reduced to one month if Nawaz successfully completed an approved treatment and rehabilitation program.

According to the ICC, Nawaz voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension, which came into effect on May 1, 2026.

Substance not linked to performance enhancement

Mohammad Nawaz stated that the prohibited substance was used outside of competition and was unrelated to sporting performance.

The ICC accepted that the case did not involve the use of a performance-enhancing substance during competition.

The ICC confirmed that Mohammad Nawaz's provisional suspension has now been lifted after he completed two and a half months of suspension and fulfilled the required rehabilitation program.

The governing body also stated that no further period of disqualification will be imposed after the successful completion of the drug rehabilitation program.

Match results declared void

As part of the disciplinary action, the ICC declared Mohammad Nawaz's match against the Netherlands on February 7, 2026, and all of his individual results until May 1, 2026, void.

The decision forms part of the sanctions under the ICC Anti-Doping Code following the confirmed violation.