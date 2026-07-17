US President Donald Trump ​will attend the World Cup final ‌between Argentina and Spain at the New York-New Jersey stadium on Sunday, White House press secretary ​Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.

"We ​look forward to the final match ⁠on Sunday, and I know ​the president looks forward to attending," ​Leavitt told reporters at a press conference.

"His attendance will cap what has been the ​most watched, most secure, and ​most successful World Cup in American history."

Leavitt ‌added ⁠that she did not know whether Trump had a favorite in the final but encouraged reporters to ​ask him. "I'm ​sure ⁠he'll have a fun answer for you," she said.

The ​US president will also attend ​a ⁠FIFA reception at the Trump Tower in New York City on ⁠Friday, ​Leavitt added.

The press secretary had previously stated that President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were fully aligned on US policy toward Iran, while maintaining that Washington remained open to diplomacy despite recent military strikes.

Also Read: Trump, Vance aligned on Iran policy: White House

Leavitt dismissed suggestions of differences between Trump and Vance over negotiations with Tehran.

"I can tell you that the president and the vice president are on the exact same page about where we are right now in this conflict," Leavitt said.

Open to diplomacy

To a question, she said Trump remained willing to pursue diplomacy even after recent military action against Iran.

"The president is always open and willing to diplomacy," Leavitt said.

She said the United States had entered a diplomatic phase following "Operation Epic Fury" but accused Iran of violating the memorandum of understanding reached between the two sides.