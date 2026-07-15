Pakistan has introduced new travel guidelines for dual nationals, making it mandatory for overseas Pakistanis holding foreign passports to carry either a valid National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) or a Pakistani visa before travelling to the country.

According to FIA sources, the new directives have been implemented at all airports and apply to passengers arriving from every country, including the United Kingdom.

Under the revised immigration rules, Pakistani dual nationals will no longer be allowed to enter Pakistan using an expired NICOP. FIA sources also said travellers will not be permitted to enter the country if their NICOP has been cancelled or revoked.

The move effectively ends the previous practice under which some passengers could travel despite having expired identity documents.

Valid NICOP or Pakistani visa now compulsory

According to the new guidelines, every dual national travelling on a foreign passport must possess either:

A valid NICOP, or

A valid Pakistani visa

Without either of these documents, passengers will not be allowed to enter Pakistan, FIA sources said.

The requirement applies to all incoming travellers regardless of the country they are departing from, including the UK and other destinations with large Pakistani diaspora communities.

Sources said the Ministry of Interior has formally communicated the revised travel guidelines to immigration authorities across the country.

Following these instructions, immigration officials have begun enforcing the new policy at all international airports in Pakistan.

What new policy means for overseas Pakistanis

The latest directive means overseas Pakistanis with dual nationality should verify the validity of their NICOP before booking travel to Pakistan.

Those whose NICOP has expired or been cancelled will be required to renew the document or obtain a Pakistani visa before travelling to avoid being denied entry upon arrival.

The new measures are now in effect and are being enforced nationwide through Pakistan's immigration system.