Pakistan’s aviation sector is set to welcome a new operator as private carrier South Air prepares to launch scheduled commercial flights on Thursday, July 16.

The airline has received permission from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority to begin passenger operations and has subsequently opened bookings for its initial domestic services.

The regulatory approval has cleared the way for South Air to formally enter Pakistan’s domestic aviation market. Following the permission, the airline began selling tickets through its booking channels for flights scheduled from July 16.

South Air’s official launch announcement confirms that domestic operations will begin on July 16, with Karachi serving as a key point in its initial network.

Airline to begin operations with two aircraft

South Air will start commercial operations with a fleet of two aircraft.

The limited initial fleet will be used to operate regional routes linking Karachi with cities where passengers have fewer scheduled air-travel options.

The airline says its wider strategy is to connect Pakistan’s major hubs with underserved regions and make domestic air travel more accessible, reliable and affordable.

South Air Chief Executive Officer Nishat Fatima said the airline’s launch-day operations would include flights from Karachi to Turbat and Bahawalpur.

The airline’s published route network also lists Karachi connections with Turbat and Bahawalpur, alongside planned services to destinations including Gwadar, Sukkur, Panjgur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Official launch material has also highlighted a Karachi-Bahawalpur-Islamabad service beginning on July 16.

Eight flights planned on first day

According to Nishat Fatima, South Air plans to operate eight flights on its first day of commercial service.

The launch-day schedule marks the beginning of the airline’s phased entry into Pakistan’s domestic market, with operations expected to expand as more routes and aircraft are added.

The start of South Air’s services is being viewed as a positive development for the aviation industry, particularly for passengers travelling to cities with limited direct flight options.

Focus on regional connectivity

South Air has positioned itself as a regional carrier focused on connecting major cities with smaller and underserved destinations.

Its published route map includes Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Sukkur, Turbat, Bahawalpur, Gwadar and Rahim Yar Khan.

The airline says improved connectivity could reduce lengthy road journeys, bring families closer and support economic activity in regional cities.