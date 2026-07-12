Five workers were killed in a shooting attack in the border area of Mashkail in Balochistan's Washuk district on Sunday.

According to Washuk Deputy Commissioner Abdul Majeed Sarparah, the incident took place in Mashkail near the Iranian border. Gunmen opened fire at shops where the workers were employed, killing all five men at the scene.

The attackers fled after the shooting. Law enforcement agencies sealed off the area and began an investigation. The security sources said the attackers belonged to Fitna al-Hindustan. They said the victims were unarmed workers and all five were residents of Punjab.

Balochistan Chief Minister's Adviser for Political and Media Affairs Shahid Rind has termed the killings as deeply regrettable. He said a transparent inquiry had been ordered and those responsible would be brought before the law.

Rind said those involved in the killing of innocent civilians would not escape justice. He added that law enforcement agencies had been instructed to arrest the suspects without delay.

In a separate incident, police said the body of a man was found in Jatak Abad in the Kalat district. The deceased was identified as Shabbir Ahmed, a resident of Kalat. Police said he had been abducted by armed men two months ago while returning from Lehar.

Aleem Khan condemns Mashkail attack

Separately, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan strongly condemned the attack in Mashkail. He expressed solidarity with the families of the five workers and said every effort would continue to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan.

The minister expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of the five workers from Punjab. He said the killing of unarmed labourers was a tragic act and an attack on Pakistan's peace and development.

Abdul Aleem Khan also offered his condolences to the bereaved families. He said the nation stood with the security forces in the fight against terrorism.