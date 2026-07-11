Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has vowed to avenge the killing of his father and other Iranian “martyrs,” warning that those responsible would not escape accountability or “die peacefully.”

The written statement, broadcast by Iranian state television on Saturday, was Mojtaba Khamenei’s first public message since funeral ceremonies for his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, began a week earlier.

Mojtaba Khamenei said avenging the blood of the slain supreme leader and other victims was the demand of the Iranian people and would “certainly” be carried out.

“We pledge to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and disgraced killers,” the statement said.

He warned those responsible for his father’s death that they would be held accountable for their actions and would not be able to escape their fate.

“The criminal of the Iranian people will not die peacefully,” Mojtaba Khamenei said, adding that revenge was both a national demand and a commitment that would be fulfilled.

‘Whether we are present or not, revenge will be taken’

The Iranian leader said the mission would continue regardless of whether he and other current officials remained present to oversee it.

“Whether we are there or not, this will be accomplished,” the statement said.

Mojtaba Khamenei added that freedom-loving people across the world would soon play a role in what he described as a “divine mission.”

He said avenging the slain leader would not depend solely on Iran, but would also involve “free people around the world.”

Khamenei thanks mourners

Mojtaba Khamenei thanked the crowds who took part in condolence ceremonies and funeral processions for his father.

He said large gatherings had been held in Tehran, Mashhad, Najaf and Karbala, with people attending in significant numbers to mourn Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“I thank those who participated in the condolence procession from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

The new supreme leader said the strong public participation reflected the Iranian nation’s demand that the blood of the slain leader and other victims be avenged.

Ali Khamenei killed at start of war

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, at the beginning of the war. He had served as Iran’s supreme leader for 37 years before his death.

Iranian state media reported on Friday that he had been buried at the country’s holiest shrine after huge crowds gathered for his funeral ceremonies.

Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed supreme leader on March 8 with the backing of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. However, he has not been seen publicly since the February 28 airstrike.

Senior sources have said he suffered facial disfigurement and other injuries in the attack, although no photograph, video or audio recording of him has been released since then.

His continued absence has added to uncertainty inside Iran, with some Iranians reportedly saying the new leader should appear before the public even if he remains injured.

Saturday’s written statement marked his first direct public communication since the week-long funeral ceremonies for his father began.

Renewed attacks cast doubt on ceasefire

Mojtaba Khamenei’s statement came after a new exchange of attacks between US and Iranian forces during the week. The renewed military escalation has raised doubts over a truce agreed between Washington and Tehran to help end the four-month conflict.

Iran has said the agreement would ultimately bring major economic benefits to the country.

Despite the latest flare-up, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States and Iran had agreed to continue negotiations.

Trump, however, also declared that the ceasefire between the two countries was over.

The combination of fresh military attacks, continued diplomatic contacts and Mojtaba Khamenei’s revenge threat has deepened uncertainty over the future of the conflict and the prospects for a lasting settlement.