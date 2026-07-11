Nine more terrorists have been killed in the latest phase of Operation Shaban, raising the total number of militants eliminated during the joint security operation in Balochistan to 52, according to security sources.

The operation, jointly conducted by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps Balochistan and police, is continuing across difficult mountainous terrain and suspected militant hideouts.

Security sources said the siege against terrorists in Balochistan had been tightened further as Operation Shaban continued with full intensity.

The joint forces are carrying out coordinated actions against militants. Suspected hideouts are being continuously identified and targeted as part of efforts to dismantle militant networks operating in the province.

Air and ground operations target hideouts

According to security sources, the nine terrorists killed in the latest actions had been hiding in remote mountainous areas and concealed positions. Their locations were targeted through coordinated air and ground operations.

Following the latest casualties, the total number of terrorists killed during Operation Shaban has reached 52.

Security sources said a total of 88 terrorists had been killed since July 5 in Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations. The figures include militants targeted in separate security actions conducted across Balochistan during the same period.

Authorities said the operations were aimed at eliminating terrorist hideouts and preventing further attacks in the province.

Operation to continue until threat eliminated

Security sources said Operation Shaban would continue without interruption until the last terrorist in Balochistan had been eliminated.

The Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and police remain engaged in joint efforts to track militants in remote areas and dismantle their networks.

Officials maintained that operations against terrorist groups would be sustained to restore security and stability across the province.