Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that the population stability and human resource development are essential for achieving the Pakistan’s economic targets.

Iqbal sees growing population as major economic challenge

In his message on World Population Day, Iqbal said that the rapidly growing population in Pakistan was becoming a major challenge for the economy and available resources.

Planning minister calls for investing in human resources

He said the future of Pakistan’s population would not be decided by numbers alone but by effective policies. He stressed that population stability and investment in human resources were among the country’s most important needs.

Population issues should receive priority in national development goals: Iqbal

The planning minister said population issues should receive priority in the national development agenda. He added that economic goals could not be achieved without effective population management.

Ahsan Iqbal said the challenge of a growing population must be turned into opportunities for human development and economic prosperity. He said population planning was the foundation of Pakistan’s economic progress.

'Sustainable development hinges on population growth'

He said investment in human resources was the guarantee of a brighter future for Pakistan, while maintaining balance in population growth was necessary for sustainable development.