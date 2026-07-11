Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stressed on Saturday the need for maximum restraint following rising tensions in the region despite the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran.

Dar held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and discussed the latest regional situation and growing tensions.

Saudi FM stresses importance of reducing tensions

The Foreign Office spokesperson said both leaders expressed deep concern over the increase in tensions despite the agreement. The Saudi foreign minister stressed the importance of reducing tensions and continuing dialogue.

Dar said all parties should show maximum restraint and provide time and opportunities for mediation efforts to succeed.

Dar congrats Maldivian FM on country's 61st independence

The deputy prime minister also spoke with Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam and congratulated her in advance on the 61st anniversary of the Maldives’ independence.

Adam appreciated Pakistan’s role in mediation during the Iran-US dispute. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and the Maldives.