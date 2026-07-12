Pakistan has voiced concern over rising regional tensions following the outbreak of fresh hostilities between the United States and Iran.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Pakistan is following with deep concern the recent incidents that have further increased tensions in the region.

Pakistan supports sovereignty of all brotherly countries in region

The Foreign Office said Pakistan supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all brotherly countries in the region and urged all sides to show restraint, take immediate steps towards reducing tensions and honour their commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“On its part, Pakistan remains committed to providing all support towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy,” the Foreign Office said.

In a separate development, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called on all parties to reduce tensions under the Islamabad MoU, saying dialogue and diplomacy remained the only practical way to resolve disputes.

Dar discusses regional situation with Saudi envoy

Foreign Office spokesperson said Ishaq Dar met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy on Sunday. The meeting covered the regional situation and matters relating to peace and stability.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to stronger ties

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar stressed the need to strengthen efforts for promoting dialogue and diplomacy. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Dar urges restraint in call with Iranian foreign minister

Earlier, during a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called on all parties to reduce tensions and exercise restraint under the Islamabad MoU. He said dialogue and diplomacy remained the only practical way to resolve disputes.

US forces strike 140 Iranian targets: CENTCOM

Meanwhile, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said nearly 140 military targets were struck during the third phase of operations against Iran.

The US military said the latest strikes were carried out in response to another attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said US forces targeted Iran with weapons launched from fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels.

The command added that more than 300 targets in Iran had been struck during three operations this week to reduce Iran’s ability to attack ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran maintains firm stance on Hormuz traffic

Separately, Iran maintained a firm position on maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and said the waterway would remain closed until the end of US intervention.

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), action was taken against a vessel attempting to use an unauthorised route.

The IRGC said no vessel would be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under the current circumstances and warned of a strong response to any hostile action.