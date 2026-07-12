Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to receive a no-objection certificate (NOC) to take part in the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Sources divulged on Sunday that the fast bowler has signed a contract to play in the Lanka Premier League. Shaheen has submitted an application to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seeking an NOC for the tournament. Sources said the PCB is expected to issue the NOC.

Jaffna, Galle to lock horns in LPL opener

Earlier, it was reported that the 2026 Lanka Premier League will begin on July 17 and continue until 8 August, marking the return of Sri Lanka's premier T20 competition.

The opening match will take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground under floodlights. Reigning champions Jaffna will face runners-up Galle in a repeat of the 2024 final.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm local time and will be followed by the official opening ceremony.

The final schedule confirms that matches will be played across four major venues before the knockout stage returns to Colombo.