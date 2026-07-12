US Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent Republican lawmaker and close political ally of President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 71 after what his office described as a "brief and sudden illness."

Graham passed away on Saturday evening, according to a statement issued by his office early Sunday.

"Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the statement said.

President Donald Trump was among the first leaders to pay tribute, calling Graham "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

"Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! Details and arrangements to follow. So sad!"

Trump later described Graham as a "true American patriot" whose dedication to public service earned him respect across Washington.

First elected to the US Senate in 2002 and taking office in 2003, Graham represented South Carolina for more than two decades and became one of the Republican Party's leading voices on defence, national security and foreign policy.

At the time of his death, he was serving as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and was campaigning for a fifth six-year Senate term.

According to US media reports, emergency responders were called to Graham's Capitol Hill residence on Saturday night following reports of cardiac arrest. Paramedics transported him from his home, but he could not be revived.

Throughout his career, Graham played a key role in shaping Republican policy on defence, judicial appointments and foreign affairs. In recent years, he emerged as one of Trump's closest allies in the Senate.