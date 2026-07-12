Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has urged all parties to pursue dialogue and exercise restraint during a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi amid rising tensions in the region.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, the two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation and exchanged views on issues related to peace and stability.

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During the call, Dar stressed the need for all sides to follow the path of de-escalation and restraint in line with the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (Islamabad MoU) signed in June 2026.





He underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable means of resolving disputes and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

The deputy prime minister also reiterated Pakistan's readiness to continue playing a constructive role in promoting regional peace and supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions.

According to the Foreign Office, both foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on regional developments.

The conversation comes as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent further escalation following renewed military tensions involving Iran and the United States.