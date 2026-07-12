Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has addressed a question about whether she had hoped for a son during her second pregnancy, saying that she and her husband, singer Falak Shabir, only wished for a healthy child.

During a question-and-answer session on her Instagram account, a fan asked if she wanted a baby boy while expecting her second child.

Responding to the question, Sarah said, "We just wanted a child."

The actress, who is the mother of two daughters, Alyana and Rania, also reflected on how motherhood has transformed her life.

When asked what she misses most about her life before marriage and children, Sarah replied that uninterrupted sleep is the only thing she misses after becoming a mother of two.

She also shared a light-hearted response when a follower asked whether she was watching the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"The only thing I'm watching these days is my daughters," she joked.

Speaking about motherhood, Sarah described her daughters as the greatest blessing in her life.

"My life has become more beautiful. I am busier than ever. It's the best time of my life, and I love my daughters. They are Allah's greatest blessing upon me," she said.

The actress added that her biggest goal as a mother is to raise kind and compassionate human beings and wished for all married women to be blessed with healthy children.

Sarah also revealed that she is "obsessed" with her husband, Falak Shabir, while joking that their daughters are even more attached to their father.

The actress recently earned praise for her performance in the drama Sher alongside Danish Taimoor and is set to appear in an upcoming Geo TV drama opposite Feroze Khan.