The prices of gold and silver in Pakistan and the global market hiked again after a single day's drop.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs1,100 on Saturday, bringing the new rate to Rs433,536, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold hiked by Rs943, settling at Rs371,687. Also, the price of 10 grammes of 22-karat gold saw a rise of Rs864 to be sold for Rs340,725.

Also Read: Gold prices drop slightly in Pakistan - July 10, 2026

International gold prices





The downward movement was not limited to Pakistan. In the global bullion market, gold hiked by $11, reaching $4,111 per ounce.

Silver prices in Pakistan





Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of 24-karat silver rose by Rs30 to be sold for Rs6,462. Similarly, 10 grams of silver also increased by Rs26 to Rs5,540.