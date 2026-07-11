Pakistan and the United States have made significant progress in negotiations on a Reciprocal Trade Agreement, with both sides working to bridge outstanding differences and finalize the deal at the earliest possible stage.

In a post on his official X account, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said the talks were held in Washington, DC, on July 9 and 10 and focused on building mutual consensus on unresolved issues.

The negotiations were conducted in a cordial and constructive environment, according to the statement.

The post staed that during the two-day engagement, representatives from Pakistan and the United States focused on ironing out points of disagreement and developing greater convergence on the proposed trade agreement. Both sides expressed a desire to move the process forward and reach an early conclusion of the agreement.

Pakistan delegation led by commerce secretary

Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul led the Pakistani delegation during the negotiations in Washington. He described the talks as positive and welcomed the significant progress achieved during the discussions.

The latest round of negotiations is expected to support efforts by Pakistan and the United States to strengthen bilateral trade ties and develop a mutually beneficial framework for reciprocal commerce.