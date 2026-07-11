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Pakistan issues NOC for UN aid cargo bound for AfghanistanAJK polls to be held on time: SpokesmanUS troops say senior military leaders ignored warnings in Iranian attack5 Punjab workers killed in Balochistan shootingStormy rain, landslides feared in upper parts of countryTrump says Strait of Hormuz remains openIPP-backed candidate wins GBA-15 Diamer re-pollPakistan voices concern over rising regional tensionsBrendon McCullum resigns as England Test head coachDar calls on parties to reduce tensions under Islamabad MoU

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