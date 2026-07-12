Qatar's former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, has died at the age of 74, the Amiri Diwan announced on Sunday.

In a statement posted on X, the Amiri Diwan said Sheikh Hamad passed away on Sunday morning but did not disclose the cause of death.

Sheikh Hamad, widely known as the Father Emir, ruled Qatar from 1995 until 2013 after assuming power in a bloodless palace coup. He later made history by voluntarily abdicating in favour of his son, the current Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During his nearly two decades in power, Sheikh Hamad oversaw Qatar's transformation from a relatively small Gulf state into one of the world's wealthiest and most influential nations, driven largely by its vast natural gas reserves.