Alf-Inge Haaland, father of Norway striker Erling Haaland, said his country were "robbed" in the World Cup quarter-finals against England.

The former Leeds United midfielder said England, managed by Thomas Tuchel, were "saved by the referee" during their 2-1 victory in Miami.

Haaland's father laments referee disallowed Heggem's goal

According to reports, the referee disallowed a goal by Torbjorn Heggem that would have given Norway a 2-1 lead. The goal was ruled out after a foul was awarded against Erling Haaland for pushing Elliot Anderson during a corner.

'I hope England win World Cup now', says Haaland's father

Replying to a post by journalist Henry Winter on X, Haaland wrote: "The referee saved them. I hope you win the World Cup now, but I feel we were robbed today."

In an earlier post, referring to Jude Bellingham's decisive second goal, he wrote: "Well done, Bellingham... and well done, referee."

Television cameras also showed Haaland making a two-finger gesture towards a person in the stands after claiming that Djed Spence had gone down to win a penalty. The referee later overturned the decision following a VAR review.