Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called on the parties to reduce tensions under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), saying that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only practical way to resolve disputes.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Dar met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy on Sunday. The meeting has covered the regional situation and matters relating to peace and stability.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to bolster ties

During his meeting with the Saudi ambassador, Ishaq Dar stressed the need to strengthen efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Dar asks parties to exercise restraint in call with Araghchi

Earlier, during his telephone conversation with the Iranian foreign minister, Ishaq Dar called on the parties to reduce tensions and exercise restraint under the Islamabad MoU. He said dialogue and diplomacy remain the only practical way to resolve disputes.

US forces hit 140 Iranian targets in fresh strikes: CENTCOM

Meanwhile, the United States Central Command said that nearly 140 military targets were struck during the third phase of operations against Iran.

The US military said the latest strikes were carried out in response to another attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The CENTCOM said that the US forces have targeted Iran with weapons launched from fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels.

CENTCOM also said that more than 300 targets in Iran had been struck during three operations this week to weaken Iran's ability to attack ships passing freely through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran adopts firm position on maritime traffic in Hormuz

Separately, Iran adopted a firm position on maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and announced that the waterway would remain closed until the end of US intervention.

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), action was taken against a vessel attempting to pass through an unauthorised route. The IRGC has said that no vessel would be permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under the current circumstances and warned of a strong response to any hostile action.