Brendon McCullum resigned on Sunday as head coach of the England men’s Test cricket team, bringing his four-year tenure in the role to an end.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that McCullum will continue as head coach of England’s white-ball teams.

Difficult period ends McCullum's journey with England red-ball team

McCullum was appointed England Test head coach until the 2027 Ashes series, but a difficult period in the longest format, with disappointing results, led to the end of his spell in charge.

England faced setback in Ashes, New Zealand Test series

England suffered a 4-1 defeat during last year’s Ashes tour of Australia before losing their home Test series against New Zealand 2-1 at the start of the summer.

McCullum, along with captain Ben Stokes, played a key role in rebuilding England’s Test side after the 2021-22 Ashes defeat. The pair introduced an attacking style of cricket, which brought renewed confidence and several memorable victories.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould praised McCullum’s contribution, saying his leadership brought fresh energy to the Test team during a successful period.

He said the board believed it was the right time for a change as England prepared for the next Ashes challenge.

England managing director Rob Key also praised McCullum’s influence, saying some of the team’s most memorable moments in recent years came during his leadership.

McCullum said he was proud of what had been achieved during his time as Test coach and thanked the players, staff and supporters for their backing.

Ex-New Zealand batting great to focus on England's white-ball teams

He said he would now focus on his role with England’s white-ball teams and help the side continue moving forward.

During McCullum’s tenure, England’s white-ball teams reached the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and climbed to the top of the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings.

England’s Test side will now enter a period of change, with the search for a new head coach and captain beginning after Ben Stokes’ retirement.