The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration carried out an operation at the Jinnah International Airport and offloaded three women over their alleged involvement in human trafficking under the cover of Umrah visas.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the women, identified as Muskan, Nasreen and Sawera, were preparing to travel to Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas. The FIA alleged they were being sent for immoral activities.

The spokesperson said Muskan told investigators that her husband had previously arranged clients for alleged immoral activities. She also said she had worked at a spa and massage centre in Defence, where she met the other two women.

According to the spokesperson, Muskan also stated that she had previously served a prison sentence after being accused in a case linked to immoral activities.

The FIA alleged that Sawera was working on commission by connecting women with clients through an online customer service network.

Suspicious chats with men living in Saudi Arabia recovered from accused's mobile phone

Officials also said suspicious chats with Pakistani and Indian men living in Saudi Arabia were recovered from Nasreen's mobile phone.

The three women have been transferred to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further legal action. According to the FIA, the WhatsApp records allegedly contained discussions about women, hawala and hundi transactions, and arrangements for accommodation and transport in Saudi Arabia.

Moroever, the FIA said initial investigations indicate evidence of an organised network allegedly using Umrah visas to send women to Saudi Arabia for commercial sexual exploitation.