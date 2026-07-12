US President Donald Trump has said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic, despite continued attacks between the United States and Iran raising concerns over safety on one of the world’s key oil shipping routes.

US has attacked Iran in response to attacks on shipping Hormuz: Trump

Trump made the remarks during an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press. He said the United States had carried out strong strikes against Iran in response to recent attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We hit them very hard last night,” Trump told CNN in a telephone interview, which mainly focused on the death of Senator Lindsey Graham.

Trump said the United States and Iran had been close to reaching “a deal” on Saturday.

“They were giving up everything, and then all of a sudden two hours after that they hit a ship with a drone. These people, there is something wrong with them,” he said.