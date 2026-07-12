The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued on Sunday a warning of stormy rainfall and possible landslides in the upper parts of the country tonight.

According to the weather department, heavy rain is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and other upper areas.

Expected weather conditions may cause landslides: PMD

The PMD said the expected weather conditions may cause landslides and flooding in streams and seasonal rivers.

Citizens advised to stay away from billboards, weak structures

The advisory warned that lightning, strong winds and gusty conditions may damage weak infrastructure, solar panels and electricity poles. Citizens have been advised to stay away from billboards and weak structures.

Turbat records highest temperature on Sunday

Meanwhile, hot weather continues in southern parts of the country. Turbat recorded the highest temperature today at 49 degrees Celsius, while Dadu recorded 46 degrees and Sibi 45 degrees Celsius.

Clouds remained over Karachi throughout the day, reducing the intensity of heat and humidity. The weather department has forecast strong winds and light drizzle in the city.

Heatwave continues in parts of Balochistan

The heatwave continues in most parts of Balochistan. Dalbandin and Sibi remained the hottest areas of the province, with temperatures reaching 47 degrees Celsius.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has released rainfall figures for Lahore. Farukhabad received the highest rainfall in the city at 30mm, followed by Saggian with 27mm and Pani Wala Talab with 23mm. The weather department said the rainfall spell is expected to continue until late night.