Pakistan has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) on humanitarian grounds for the transport of United Nations aid cargo to Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the NOC for the transfer of UN humanitarian supplies through the Torkham border crossing. The United Nations sent letters on May 25 and July 7 requesting the movement of humanitarian aid cargo to Afghanistan.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NOC was issued with the approval of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The MoFA said it had no objection to the transport of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing. A letter on the matter was sent to the Ministry of Commerce on July 9.

Trucks yet to receive permission from Taliban govt to enter Afghanistan

Despite the issuance of the NOC, the UN aid trucks remain parked at the Torkham border. The trucks have not yet received permission from the Taliban government to enter Afghanistan.





