The result of re-polling in GBLA-15 Diamer has been announced following an order by the Supreme Appellate Court, with Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP)-backed candidate Muhammad Dilpazir winning the seat after securing 6,033 votes.

The re-polling was held at one polling station of GBA-15 on the court’s order. Muhammad Dilpazir received 114 votes from the Thak Loshi Family polling station and secured a total of 6,033 votes. His Form-49 has also been issued.

JUI-F candidate finishes second with 4,639 votes

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Faz (JUI-F) candidate Mufti Wali-ur-Rehman finished second with 4,639 votes, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Bashir Ahmed secured 4,109 votes.

With Muhammad Dilpazir’s victory, the number of IPP seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly has risen to seven. The party has now become the third-largest parliamentary group in Gilgit-Baltistan and an ally in the government.

The president of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party congratulated Muhammad Dilpazir on his victory in GBLA-15, saying the result reflected public confidence in the IPP.