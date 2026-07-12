The US troops who survived the Iranian attack have made serious allegations against their senior military commanders.

According to The Washington Post, the US soldiers who survived the Iranian attack in Kuwait said senior military leaders knew the American base was vulnerable. They said military commanders repeatedly ignored warnings and stationed troops at an unsafe location without adequate defensive systems.

The report, quoting a US official, said senior commanders left the building after the attack instead of leading relief efforts. It added that arrangements for the medical evacuation of the wounded were also ineffective.

According to The Washington Post, six US soldiers were killed and 30 were injured in the Iranian attack on Kuwait on 1 March. An internal inquiry into the incident did not hold any individual responsible, and no disciplinary action was recommended against anyone at the Pentagon. The families of the soldiers have expressed deep disappointment over the Pentagon's response.