The federal government is working to secure greater representation for Pakistani films and television dramas on global streaming platforms, including Netflix, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal said.

In a post on X, the minister said Pakistani productions enjoy strong international demand and deserve wider global exposure.

"Pakistani dramas and films are second to none, commanding immense demand and heartfelt appreciation across the globe," Ahsan Iqbal wrote.

He said the creative and cultural industries are a key pillar of the government's Uraan Pakistan export strategy.

According to the minister, discussions are underway with Netflix and other global over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms to improve the visibility of Pakistani content.

He claimed that regional political factors have prevented Pakistani productions from receiving fair representation on international streaming services.

"We are engaging with Netflix and other global streaming platforms to explore changes in the regional framework so Pakistani content receives fair representation and creators gain sustainable partnership opportunities," he said.

Government plans local OTT platform





Alongside talks with international platforms, Ahsan Iqbal said the government is also working on launching a homegrown OTT platform that would allow Pakistani films and TV dramas to reach audiences worldwide.

He said the initiative aims to strengthen Pakistan's creative economy, expand exports and provide local creators with direct access to international viewers.

Salman Iqbal backs local solution





Responding to the minister's remarks, ARY Digital CEO Salman Iqbal supported the idea of a domestic streaming platform, saying Pakistan should not rely solely on foreign companies.

He said the country already possesses the technology and creative talent needed to build a successful OTT service.

Salman Iqbal also claimed that Netflix had previously approached ARY Digital to acquire content, but the company chose not to proceed with the offer.

He argued that the global Urdu-speaking audience exceeds one billion people, providing sufficient potential for a Pakistani-owned streaming platform.

Industry voices concerns





Filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar has also previously expressed concern that political factors in the region have limited the availability of Pakistani content on international streaming services.

She said she remains optimistic that the situation will improve, noting that Pakistan's first original Netflix series is expected to be released within the next year, potentially giving the country's entertainment industry greater global visibility.