The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Monday presented a three-month interim budget worth Rs20.48 billion in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, seeking Rs258.95 billion from the federal government for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Muhammad Ali Akhtar presented the budget, saying the federal government had estimated Rs158.54 billion for the region in the upcoming fiscal year.

He said the interim budget had been prepared to meet government expenditures for the first quarter of FY2026-27 until a full-year budget is presented.

According to the budget speech, Rs88 billion has been allocated for non-development expenditures, while the government has set a target of Rs6.98 billion in non-tax revenue.

The interim budget proposes an allocation of Rs15 billion for the wheat subsidy, with the government expecting to generate Rs3 billion through wheat sales.

The budget also earmarks Rs15.23 billion for salaries and allowances of government employees and Rs1.39 billion for operational expenses of various departments.

To support flood-hit areas, the government has proposed Rs275.8 million under the Prime Minister's grant for rehabilitation.

Other proposed allocations include:

Rs880 million for disaster management and emergency response.

Rs770 million for the purchase of heavy machinery.

Rs450 million for acquiring heavy drones.

Rs300 million to strengthen the Health Endowment Fund.

Rs100 million for the purchase of ambulances.

Rs430 million for urban development projects.

Rs292 million for local councils and municipal committees.

Rs138 million for the Waste Management Company.

Muhammad Ali Akhtar said the government expects an increase of Rs12.24 billion in resources during the new financial year.

Following the budget presentation, the Speaker adjourned the assembly session until the following day for a detailed debate on the budget proposals.