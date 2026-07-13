The crescent for the Islamic month of Safar is likely to be sighted in Pakistan on the evening of Wednesday, July 15, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

If the moon is sighted, the first day of Safar is expected to fall on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The final announcement will, however, be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after reviewing testimonies from across the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, the new moon will be born at 2:43pm on Tuesday, July 14.

Astronomical conditions are expected to become favourable for crescent sighting by the following evening. The department said there was a strong possibility of the Safar moon being visible in most parts of Pakistan, including Sindh.

Karachi moon-sighting window

In Karachi, the crescent is expected to remain above the horizon for approximately 64 minutes after sunset.

The last time for observing the moon in the city will be around 8:28pm, providing sufficient time for sighting under favourable weather conditions.

Moon-sighting teams and members of the public are expected to observe the western horizon during this period.

The Meteorological Department said partly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the country on Wednesday evening. Cloud cover could affect visibility in some areas, although the overall chances of sighting the crescent remain bright.

Reports from different cities will be submitted to the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for verification.

Final decision by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet to collect and assess moon-sighting testimonies before announcing the beginning of Safar.

The committee’s decision will determine whether the Islamic month begins on Thursday, July 16, or a day later.