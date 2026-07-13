The Indian Army has come under criticism on social media after users claimed that a promotional video released by its Southern Command included footage from a video game instead of showing an actual anti-aircraft vehicle.

The clip quickly went viral, with many users mocking the apparent editing mistake and urging the military to remove or correct the video.

However, the authenticity of the claims has not been independently verified.

Military analysts note that similar incidents have occurred in the past, with government agencies and media outlets around the world mistakenly using footage from military simulation games in promotional material or news coverage.





Experts also warn that distinguishing real military footage from gameplay has become increasingly difficult due to advances in graphics and artificial intelligence.

Games such as Arma 3 have frequently been used to create misleading videos that are later shared online as genuine combat footage.





Because manipulated and AI-generated content has become more common, viewers are advised to verify military-related videos through official government websites or verified social media accounts before sharing them.

At the time of publication, the Indian Army had not publicly responded to the online criticism or confirmed whether the footage in question was authentic.