Pakistani actress Sahar Hashmi has responded to comparisons with Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, saying she has only performed scenes that were required by the script and the director's vision.

Sahar, who rose to prominence with dramas including Man Mast Malang, Zanjeerain and Shaidai, recently addressed the criticism during an interview after viewers questioned her willingness to perform on-screen hugging scenes, which some actresses in Pakistan tend to avoid.

Reacting to the comparisons, Sahar defended her choices, saying every actor performs according to the script.

"I have only done what was written in the script and what the director wanted to portray," she said.

The actress argued that she is not the only performer to appear in such scenes and questioned why she was being singled out.

"All actors do what their roles demand. I'm not the only one who has done a hugging scene, so why am I being singled out?" she asked.

Sahar also acknowledged viewers' concerns and said audience feedback matters to her.

She said she would be more careful when selecting future projects and would avoid doing anything that audiences strongly dislike.

"I'll definitely be more careful in the future because I don't want to do something that disappoints my audience," she added.

Her remarks have sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users appreciated her explanation and said actors should not be judged for following a script, others argued that performers should be more selective about the scenes they agree to film.

Some users also suggested directors may be taking advantage of actors willing to perform intimate scenes, while others defended Sahar's right to make her own professional choices.

Despite the online debate, Sahar Hashmi remains one of Pakistan's fastest-rising television stars, with her recent dramas continuing to attract strong viewership.