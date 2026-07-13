amsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 have surfaced in a new leak, revealing their expected European pricing, upgraded connectivity features and hardware specifications ahead of their anticipated launch later this month.

According to a report by WinFuture, both smartwatches will support Bluetooth 6.0, offering improved wireless connectivity compared with previous models.

The report also claims the watches will feature dual-band Wi-Fi and NFC for contactless payments, although it remains unclear whether Samsung has upgraded to Wi-Fi 6 or retained Wi-Fi 5.

One of the biggest reported changes is Samsung's shift to Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite processor, replacing the Exynos W1000 chipset used in earlier Galaxy Watch models.

The Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to include 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could double the storage to 64GB, while retaining 2GB RAM.

Battery capacities are also expected to vary by model. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 is tipped to feature a 325mAh battery, while the 44mm version could pack a 445mAh battery. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is expected to retain its large 800mAh battery.

Both devices are reportedly set to launch with Wear OS 7 running Samsung's One UI 9 Watch interface.

Expected European prices

Galaxy Watch 9 (40mm Wi-Fi): €409

Galaxy Watch 9 (44mm Wi-Fi): €439

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: €749

If accurate, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 would cost €100 more than the original Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Samsung is expected to unveil the new smartwatch lineup during its next Galaxy launch event later this month.