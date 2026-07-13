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Oil prices surge after Trump announces Hormuz blockadeFederal cabinet reshuffle likely as PM consults coalition allies'Trump is right': Araghchi backs compensation for Hormuz shippingPakistan, Saudi Arabia to strengthen partnership in energy sectorOIC conference: CM Maryam highlights women’s role in national growthPetrol prices in Pakistan lower than many countries: Ali PervaizEU unveils $1 billion initiative for Gaza reconstructionPakistan in talks with Netflix to expand global reach of local contentUK bans support for Iran’s IRGC and linked groupSinner fends off Zverev in power battle to retain Wimbledon crown

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Gold prices drop in Pakistan - Latest July 13, 2026 | SAMAA TV