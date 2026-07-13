OpenAI has announced it will discontinue its Atlas AI browser less than a year after its launch, with the company encouraging users to switch to Google Chrome and the ChatGPT desktop app instead.

Atlas, introduced in October 2025, was OpenAI's AI-first web browser designed to help users search, summarize and interact with online content using ChatGPT instead of traditional search engines.

The company confirmed that Atlas will reach its end of life in August 2026, after which users will be directed to the ChatGPT desktop application and a new Chrome extension offering similar AI-powered browsing features.

According to OpenAI, many of Atlas' core capabilities—including reading lengthy articles, filling out web forms and coordinating tasks across multiple websites—will now be integrated into ChatGPT and its browser extension rather than being offered through a standalone browser.

The move reflects OpenAI's broader strategy of consolidating its AI tools around ChatGPT, which has become the company's primary platform for consumer-facing products.

The decision also follows the recent discontinuation of Sora, OpenAI's AI video generation tool, as the company streamlines its product lineup to focus on fewer applications.

By integrating AI-powered browsing directly into ChatGPT, OpenAI aims to simplify the user experience while reducing the need to maintain separate standalone products.

Atlas users are expected to receive in-app notifications guiding them through the transition before the browser is officially retired.