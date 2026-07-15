China and the United States traded sharp accusations at the United Nations Security Council after Beijing blamed Washington for escalating tensions in the Middle East, while the US accused China of failing to stop the flow of dual-use goods to Iran and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Sun Lei said US military attacks on Iran had once again pushed the region "to a dangerous precipice" and called on Washington to stop creating further instability.

"Launching major attacks against Iran has once again pushed the region into a dangerous precipice," Sun told the Security Council.

He also rejected US allegations that China was allowing goods with potential military applications to reach Iran and the Houthis.

"China exercises strict control over such exports," Sun said, describing the accusations as "completely baseless."

"The priority now is for the United States to stop creating new conflicts and turmoil in the Middle East," he added.

The remarks came after US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz accused China of failing to prevent the transfer of goods that could be used for military purposes by Iran and the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen.

Addressing the Security Council, Waltz said countries such as Iran, along with companies and entities in China, had violated a UN arms embargo on the Houthis with little consequence.

During a heated exchange with his Chinese counterpart, Waltz clarified that he was referring to "dual-use" items and satellite imagery supplied to Iran and the Houthis.

According to Waltz, such technologies have legitimate civilian applications but have also been used to threaten US allies, commercial shipping and civilian aircraft operating in the region.

The exchange highlighted growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over security issues in the Middle East, as the conflict involving Iran continues to raise concerns about regional stability and international shipping routes.