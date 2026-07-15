Samsung is investigating reports of a display issue affecting some Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones after users claimed their devices developed an unusual reddish tint on the screen.

According to reports, several Galaxy S26 Ultra owners have shared images and complaints online showing portions of their displays turning noticeably red. The issue appears to have surfaced just months after Samsung launched its flagship smartphone earlier this year.

In a statement to Korean media, Samsung said it is currently examining the issue internally to determine its cause.

The company has not confirmed how widespread the problem is or whether it is caused by a hardware or software fault.

Some users and technology enthusiasts have speculated that the issue could be linked to Samsung's new Privacy Display feature, which is exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The feature is designed to reduce screen visibility for people viewing the display from the side by darkening the screen at certain angles, helping protect users' privacy in public places.

Because the reported issue appears to be limited to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, some believe the Privacy Display technology could be contributing to the reddish tint. However, there is currently no official confirmation supporting that theory.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra received positive reviews following its launch, and no widespread display issues had been reported during early testing.

The company has yet to announce whether affected users will receive a software update or hardware replacement if the issue is confirmed.