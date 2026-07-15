Veteran actor Paresh Rawal and filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa have sparked fresh excitement among fans by hinting that the long-awaited comedy sequel Bhagam Bhag 2 could be arriving sooner than expected.

On Tuesday, Shaandilyaa took to X (formerly Twitter) with a cryptic message that appeared to tease an upcoming announcement about the film.

"Just a little more wait… after that, all the 'SIGNALS' are about to open up," he wrote.

The reference to "Signal" caught fans' attention, as it is the title of one of the most popular songs from the 2006 comedy Bhagam Bhag, composed by Pritam Chakraborty and sung by Remo Fernandes and Suzanne D'Mello.

Adding to the speculation, Paresh Rawal reposted Shaandilyaa's message with a brief but enthusiastic response: "AMEN!"

The exchange quickly went viral, with fans interpreting it as a sign that an official update on the sequel's release could be imminent.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Bhagam Bhag 2 will feature Manoj Bajpayee, who replaces Govinda in the sequel. Paresh Rawal is also expected to return.

The project faced legal hurdles earlier this year after a dispute between producer Ektaa Kapoor and Shaandilyaa delayed its progress. However, the matter was resolved in May, clearing the way for production to move forward.

Released in 2006, Priyadarshan's Bhagam Bhag starred Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav and others. The comedy was a commercial success, earning more than ₹67 crore worldwide and has since gained cult status among Bollywood fans.