The race to build the ultimate smartphone camera may be about to reach a new milestone, with a reliable tipster claiming Oppo is testing the world's first smartphone featuring three 200-megapixel rear cameras.

According to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, an engineering prototype of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is equipped with three 200MP sensors, potentially making it one of the most advanced camera phones ever developed.

If the rumour proves accurate, the device would feature:

200MP main camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor

200MP ultra-wide camera with a 1/1.5-inch sensor

200MP periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor

The tipster cautioned that the specifications have not been officially confirmed, as the handset remains in the testing phase.

Oppo pushing camera technology further





The report follows Oppo's growing focus on high-resolution imaging. The company's current Find X9 Ultra already features two 200MP cameras, making a triple-200MP setup a plausible next step.

If launched, the phone would significantly raise the bar for mobile photography by offering ultra-high-resolution sensors across all major focal lengths instead of limiting 200MP to the primary camera.

Powered by a next-generation 2nm processor





The leak also claims the Find X10 Pro Max will debut with MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, expected to be manufactured by TSMC using its advanced 2-nanometre process.

The processor is reportedly based on Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor technology, which is designed to improve performance while reducing power consumption by minimising current leakage.

The new chip is expected to deliver faster processing speeds, better energy efficiency and improved AI capabilities.

Launch expected later this year





Digital Chat Station believes the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max could be unveiled in September or October, although Oppo has not confirmed any launch plans.

The latest leak builds on earlier reports that hinted at a mystery smartphone carrying three 200MP cameras. At the time, the device's identity was unknown, but new information suggests it is likely Oppo's next flagship.

If the rumours are accurate, the Find X10 Pro Max could mark another major step in the evolution of smartphone photography, pushing camera hardware well beyond today's flagship standards.