Farrukh Khokhar, along with two other suspects, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Majid Satti.

The two other suspects were later identified as Amir Hamza and Haider Ali.

The Additional District and Sessions Court ordered the three convicts to pay Rs1 million each in compensation to the legal heirs of the victim. According to the verdict, if the compensation is not paid, the amount will be recovered like government dues.

Following the court’s orders, Farrukh Khokhar, the son of late Taji Khokhar, was taken into custody directly from the courtroom on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Waseem, who was also nominated in the case, was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Two other suspects, Amir Hamza and Haider Ali, were already under arrest.

Satti, a prominent transport union leader and political activist, was targeted and shot dead on August 8, 2022, on Sixth Road in Rawalpindi. The police had nominated Farrukh Khokhar and his associates for allegedly planning the attack.

Additional Sessions Judge Afshan Ejaz Sufi announced the verdict under tight security inside and around the court premises.