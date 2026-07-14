The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) to Pakistani players selected for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after the proposed four-team One-Day tournament in Multan.

Saim Ayub among other players to feature in CPL

The sources divulged that Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan and Sufiyan Muqeem are expected to take part in the CPL.

Multan likely to host tournament from Aug 11

The players will receive their NOCs only after the domestic One-Day tournament ends. The tournament is expected to take place in Multan from August 11 to August 18.

Participation of white-ball cricketers mandatory in domestic

Sources added that the participation of white-ball cricketers in the four-team tournament will be mandatory.

The 14th edition of the Caribbean Premier League is scheduled to run from August 7 to September 20. The opening match is expected to feature Jamaica Kingsmen against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.