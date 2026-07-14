Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks carried out against Saudi Arabia, describing them as a violation of the kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the prime minister said such "reprehensible actions" have the potential to further undermine peace and stability in the region.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the blatant attacks carried out against the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last night," Shehbaz said.





He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for Saudi Arabia's security and expressed complete solidarity with the kingdom during the ongoing regional tensions.

"Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the Kingdom's security and stands in complete solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at this critical time," he said.

The prime minister added that Pakistan would continue to support all sincere efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability, security and mutual understanding across the region.