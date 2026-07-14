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India draw first blood against England in ODI seriesDar, Bilawal agree to cooperate on national issuesKane says England won't be distracted by Argentina rivalrySun to appear directly above Holy Kaaba on July 15Trump says US, Iraq expect major cooperation in oil sectorPakistan reaffirms commitment to Saarc processECP says ready for LG polls in 23 KP districtsTrump withdraws 20% Hormuz fee for Gulf statesPML-N speeds up AJK election campaignPM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan's strong support for UN

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