Gold prices in Pakistan declined sharply for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, following a drop in international bullion prices, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs5,600 per tola, bringing the new rate down to Rs424,136.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs4,801 to Rs363,628, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs4,401 to Rs333,337.

In the international market, the price of gold decreased by $56 per ounce to $4,017.

Silver prices also recorded a decline. The price of 24-karat silver fell by Rs50 per tola to Rs6,289, while the rate for 10 grams of silver decreased by Rs43 to Rs5,391.

Meanwhile, international silver prices dropped by 50 cents to $58.10 per ounce.

The association said local bullion prices are based on interbank exchange rates and movements in the international gold market.