Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly criticised JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his recent remarks about the sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces, calling the statement an insult to the country’s martyrs and their families.

In a statement shared on X, Khawaja Asif said no soldier lays down his life merely for a salary, stressing that sacrifice is rooted in ideology, faith, duty and love for the country.

The minister described Maulana Fazlur Rehman as a veteran politician and a respected religious leader, saying that someone of his stature is expected to exercise greater responsibility when choosing words.

He said linking the sacrifices of soldiers to their salaries was not only unfair but also deeply hurt the feelings of the families of martyrs. According to Asif, no one sacrifices a precious life solely for financial compensation.

‘Sacrifice is driven by ideology, faith and duty’

Khawaja Asif said the willingness of soldiers to lay down their lives stems from ideology, belief, a sense of duty and a profound attachment to the homeland.

He added that while political leaders have every right to disagree over circumstances, events or methods, they should not undermine the ideology, patriotism, love and sacrifice behind the service of Pakistan’s armed forces.

The minister noted that Pakistan’s fight against terrorism continues and that personnel from the Pakistan Army and other institutions, along with civilians, are still embracing martyrdom in the line of duty. He said describing these sacrifices as merely the result of receiving salaries was not political criticism but a sign of moral indifference.

Khawaja Asif further stated that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s remarks had hurt the sentiments of not only one institution but also thousands of martyrs, veterans, widows and orphans across the country.

Rana Sanaullah pays tribute to martyrs

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Inter-Provincial Coordination and Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah also paid tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs. He described martyrdom as the highest aspiration of a true believer and said its true meaning goes beyond worldly understanding.

Rana Sana prayed that Allah Almighty grants patience and steadfast faith to the families of martyrs and veterans, adding that unwavering belief remains the guarantee of Pakistan’s freedom and survival.

Tariq Fazal says army symbolises national security

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also responded through a statement on X, saying the Pakistan Army is not merely an institution but a symbol of the country's dignity, security and survival.

He said Pakistanis enjoy peace and freedom because of the sacrifices made by soldiers serving on snow-covered mountains, deserts and in the fight against terrorism.

The minister added that history written with the blood of martyrs cannot be erased by political statements or sarcasm. He stressed that the value of such immense sacrifices cannot be diminished in any way.

‘Respect for martyrs is shared national responsibility’

Tariq Fazal said differences of opinion are a democratic right, but respecting the country's defenders and martyrs is a shared national responsibility. He added that whenever the homeland called, Pakistan’s soldiers responded with the spirit of "Pakistan First."

According to the minister, it is because of the sacrifices of the martyrs that the green crescent flag continues to fly high.