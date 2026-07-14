Pakistan and the United States have agreed to further strengthen cooperation on counterterrorism, cybersecurity and law enforcement, reaffirming their commitment to expanding bilateral security ties.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and FBI Director Kash Patel in Washington.

According to official statements, both sides held detailed discussions on combating terrorism financing, investigating cybercrime, enhancing cooperation between law enforcement agencies, and expanding specialised training and resource-sharing programmes.

In a post on X, Patel described the Pakistan-US partnership as "very important" and said it was an honour to host Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

"The FBI greatly appreciates the cooperation provided by Pakistan in protecting American interests in the region," Patel said.

He added that the meeting focused on strengthening collaboration in counterterrorism financing, cybercrime investigations, specialised training and the provision of necessary resources, expressing confidence that both countries would achieve greater success through continued cooperation.

Mohsin Naqvi travelled to Washington after representing Pakistan at the 5th United Nations Police Chiefs' Conference in New York last week.

The interior minister said his meeting with the FBI director was productive and constructive, adding that both sides also discussed cooperation on illegal immigration, counterterrorism and exchange programmes for law enforcement personnel.