Google's upcoming Pixel 11 Pro Fold has surfaced in another leak ahead of its expected unveiling next month, revealing a new Pine colour option and subtle design changes to the foldable smartphone.

The latest official-looking render, shared by tipster Mystic Leaks, offers the clearest look yet at the rear of the device, which is expected to debut during Google's August 12 launch event.

The leak suggests the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will retain the overall design language of its predecessor but introduce a muted green Pine finish paired with a light gold frame and matching Google logo.

The device also appears to keep its satin-finished frame, while the standard Pixel 11 Pro models are expected to feature glossier edges.

The render indicates a slimmer rear camera bar, with the camera cut-outs extending closer to the edge of the module instead of being enclosed within a thicker metal housing.

The main and ultrawide cameras remain positioned together, while the telephoto lens continues to occupy the upper-right corner. The autofocus sensor also appears to have been repositioned.

One of the biggest talking points from the leak is the noticeably larger camera flash, which has sparked speculation that it could also serve as Google's rumoured Pixel Glow feature.

Earlier reports suggested Pixel Glow would be an LED light strip integrated into the camera bar for notifications. However, the latest render leaves little room for such a design, leading to speculation that Google may instead combine the flash and notification light into a single module.

Google has not confirmed the feature, and the details remain based on leaks and industry speculation.

The company is widely expected to unveil the Pixel 11 series, including the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, at its Made by Google event on August 12.