Two boys have been named in the investigation into the death of 14-year-old Subhan, who was struck by an allegedly racing car in Lahore’s North Cantonment area.

Police sources said the complainant named Rana Hamza and Taha in an affidavit submitted in connection with the case.

According to police, both boys named in the affidavit have been formally included in the investigation and questioned over the fatal incident. The two suspects remain on interim bail as the inquiry continues.

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Police said close friends of the accused have also been questioned to help establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police probe alleged car race

Investigators believe Rana Hamza and Taha were driving two separate vehicles and allegedly racing at the time of the incident.

Police sources said Subhan was struck by the car allegedly being driven by Rana Hamza. The impact left the 14-year-old critically injured, and he later died.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the alleged race, the roles of both drivers and the events that led to the fatal collision.