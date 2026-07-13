A new study has found that a sustained decline in workplace performance and productivity may be one of the earliest warning signs of early-onset dementia, appearing more than a decade before the condition is diagnosed.

Early-onset dementia refers to dementia that develops before the age of 65. The condition affects memory, thinking ability, emotional well-being and a person's capacity to perform daily and professional tasks.

Because dementia is often considered a disease of older adults, symptoms in younger people are frequently overlooked, leading to delays in diagnosis.

Researchers in Finland analyzed data from nearly 800 people with early-onset dementia and more than 7,000 healthy individuals to examine changes in work performance and income before diagnosis.

The study found that people who later developed early-onset dementia experienced noticeable declines in earnings and work productivity as early as 15 years before their diagnosis.

On average, their annual income was $13,800 lower than that of healthy participants, while over a 12-year period they lost an estimated $86,000 in total earnings.

Lead researcher and neurologist Dr. Eino Solje said early-onset dementia affects people during the most productive years of their lives, reducing their ability to work and increasing the risk of unemployment or early retirement.

"Early-onset dementia often strikes individuals during their peak working years, leading to reduced work capacity, job loss and premature exit from the workforce," Solje said.

Researchers said recognizing an unexplained and persistent decline in job performance could help doctors identify early-onset dementia sooner, allowing patients to receive earlier diagnosis, treatment and support.

The findings highlight the importance of paying attention to long-term cognitive changes in working-age adults, particularly when a decline in workplace performance cannot be explained by other medical or personal factors.